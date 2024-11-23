Ciba, Synaptic In Neuropeptide Y Deal

Ciba-Geigy and Synaptic Pharmaceutical have signed a three-year joint research, development and licensing agreement regarding small molecule drugs which act on neuropeptide Y (NPY) inhibitors.

NPY appears to act as a potent feeding stimulator, so the companies hope that drugs inhibiting its action may offer a way to control metabolic risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as obesity. The agreement gives Ciba worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and market any products arising from the project in return for milestone and royalty payments. In addition, Ciba will fund research and has made an equity investment in Synaptic.