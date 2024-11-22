Cimetidine Offers Cancer Survival Benefit

Administration of perioperative cimetidine for seven days appears to confer a survival advantage in colorectal cancer patients undergoing surgery, according to a report in The Lancet (December 31, 1994).

At a median follow-up of 30 months, report the researchers, three-year survival in the cimetidine-treated group (n=14) was 93% and in controls (n=20) 59%. The strong trend towards a survival advantage was attributed to the drug increasing the host immunoreactivity mediated via receptor antagonism of circulating T-suppressor cells and high concentrations of peritumoral concentrations of histamine. This antagonistic effect, note the researchers, appears to increase the lymphocyte infiltration of cancers, which has been correlated with higher survival levels.

The report concludes that this is the first time that cimetidine has been shown to increase lymphocyte infiltration of cancers. In addition, Glaxo's Zantac (ranitidine) is currently the subject of a multicenter controlled trial in Europe in colorectal cancer, and the researchers added that the results of this study are eagerly awaited to see if its results support the trend observed with cimetidine.