Cimzia performs well in Ph II psoriasis study

Belgian drugmaker UCB says that it has achieved significant-positive results in a Phase II trial of Cimzia (certolizumab pegol, CD870), its novel anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy, used in the treatment of patients with moderate to severe psoriasis.

The firm explained that, during the trial, which enrolled 176 participants who were candidates for systemic and/or photochemotherapy, patients were randomized to received either 400mg of the agent every-other-week or an initial 400mg dose followed by 200mg per week, or placebo.

The results showed that 82.8% of patients in the 400mg cohort achieved a 75% decrease in psoriasis area severity index score (PASI-75), with 74.6% reaching this level in the 200mg per week arm, compared with of 6.8% of subjects in the placebo group. The firm added that a 24-week follow up study is ongoing, with a retreatment assessment also in progress.