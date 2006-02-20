Cinnamon can lower blood sugar levels

Canada's PhytoMedical Technologies, an early-stage research based biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, development and eventual commercialization of innovative plant-derived pharmaceutical and nutraceutical compounds, has commented on a new three-year study carried out by the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, which reported that cinnamon can relieve diabetes by lowering blood-sugar levels. This study confirms previous findings that cinnamon has positive effects on type 2 diabetes, which affects over 18 million people in the USA alone.

"The independent research findings of Mohammad Roji Sarmidi, at the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, reinforces our efforts to develop a new synthetic compound for type 2 diabetes derived from cinnamon," states Harmel Rayat, chief executive of PhytoMedical. "We already know from numerous studies and reports, including those conducted by our own collaborating scientists at the USDA's Agricultural Research Service, that cinnamon contains certain molecules responsible for reducing blood-sugar levels. Our job now is to reproduce mother nature's handiwork in the lab, without some of the toxic substances she's added, such as cinnamaldehyde and related compounds, which could be toxic if consumed in high levels or for an extended period of time," he noted.

Mr Rayat concludes: "just as Aspirin, which now generates $29.0 billion in sales annually, was synthesized from the bark of willow trees, and Taxol (paclitaxel) was synthesized from the Pacific yew tree, our goal is to synthesize those select blood-sugar-reducing cinnamon molecules in the lab and eventually develop a pharmacologically-approved compound that could be ingested as a pill or added to foods or beverages, with the end result being lowered blood-sugar levels through more efficient use of the body's naturally produced insulin."