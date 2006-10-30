Cinnulin impresses in oxidative stress study

Florida, USA-based Integrity Nutraceuticals International, a supplier of bulk nutritional ingredients, says that data from a new study indicate that its proprietary cinnamon extract, Cinnulin PF, may reduce the oxidative stress associated with metabolic syndrome. The results, which were presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Nutrition in Reno, Nevada, also indicated that treatment with Cinnulin PF allowed greater control of blood sugar levels.
The study, which was run as a placebo-controlled, double-blind assessment that enrolled 24 patients with impaired insulin function, examined the extract's antioxident properties, in terms of both ferric reducing ability of plasma (FRAP) and plasma sulfhydryl (thiol) levels, as well as its impact on glucose metabolism.
The results showed that those who received a 250mg dose of the compound twice daily for 12 weeks, achieved significant reductions in both FRAP and thiol levels, when compared with the placebo group. In addition, the study showed that the extract reduced levels of the oxidative stress biomarker malondialdehyde (MDA). Richard Anderson, of the US Department of Agriculture, said that the study demonstrates the potential benefits of the extract in protecting against harmful oxidative stress.
