Cipla To Set Up JV In China

Cipla Ltd, India's third largest pharmaceutical company, is to set up a joint venture project in China to manufacture injectables and infusions, according to Amar Lulla, director of the company.
The capital outlay of the joint venture of will be around $1.5 million. The deal will give Cipla a 50% stake in the holding which will utilize Cipla manufacturing technology.
Meantime, Cipla has reported that it is also planning to enter into an alliance with a German company with the latter providing funds. The firm is also planning to expand its aerosols production and is taking steps to obtain approval for this from the US Food and Drug Administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze