Thursday 23 January 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Circio

A biotech company developing circular RNA technology for next generation nucleic acid medicine.

Circio has established a unique circular RNA (circRNA) vector expression platform for novel DNA, RNA and viral therapeutics. The proprietary circVec technology is based on a modular genetic cassette design for efficient biogenesis of multifunctional circRNA inside cells, which can be deployed in multiple therapeutic settings, including genetic medicine, cell therapy and chronic disease. The circRNA R&D activities are being conducted by the wholly owned subsidiary Circio AB based at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

The company is also developing a pan-RAS cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS driver mutations. TG01 is being tested in two clinical trials as of Q1 2025: RAS-mutated pancreatic and lung cancer in the USA and multiple myeloma in Norway.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Circio News

Circio partners with 4basebio for next-gen synthetic DNA tech
21 January 2025
More Circio news >


Today's issue

Revocation of Biden AI order will impact life sciences
Pharmaceutical
Revocation of Biden AI order will impact life sciences
22 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA warns of rare but serious allergic reaction with glatiramer
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
ArriVent inks ADC licensing deal with Lepu Biopharma
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
Ascentage Pharma sets terms for $149 million US IPO
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
Positive Phase II trial results for Coherus' casdozokitug
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
FDA accepts Replimune’s melanoma candidate for priority review
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
Clinical hold follows CRL for Atara
22 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze