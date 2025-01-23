Circio has established a unique circular RNA (circRNA) vector expression platform for novel DNA, RNA and viral therapeutics. The proprietary circVec technology is based on a modular genetic cassette design for efficient biogenesis of multifunctional circRNA inside cells, which can be deployed in multiple therapeutic settings, including genetic medicine, cell therapy and chronic disease. The circRNA R&D activities are being conducted by the wholly owned subsidiary Circio AB based at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

The company is also developing a pan-RAS cancer vaccine, TG01, targeting KRAS driver mutations. TG01 is being tested in two clinical trials as of Q1 2025: RAS-mutated pancreatic and lung cancer in the USA and multiple myeloma in Norway.