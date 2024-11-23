Citicoline Improves Cognition In Stroke

New data from a Phase III trial of Interneuron's candidate stroke drugciticoline suggest that patients given 500mg of the drug within 24 hours of symptoms score consistently higher on cognitive function scores over the next six weeks compared to placebo.

Previous results indicated that neurological function was significantly improved in the citicoline patients after 12 weeks (Marketletter April 22, 1996). Commenting on the new data, Creed Pettigrew, associate professor of neurology at the University of Kentucky in the USA, said "these findings are consistent with what we believe about how citicoline works...specifically its apparent role in increasing the production of acetylcholine and stabilizing and protecting brain cell membranes."

A second Phase III trial is now nearing completion of patient enrollment, and Interneuron says it hopes to file for approval in the USA by the end of 1997.