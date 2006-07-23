Cizzle secures VC funding for cancer R&D

UK-based Cizzle Biotechnology, a spin-out company from the University of York, says it has secured funding from the White Rose Technology Seedcorn Fund which will enable it to continue development of a new diagnostic test for lung cancer. The fund, which was established by the Universities of York, Sheffield and Leeds in the UK, is intended to provide capital for emerging local technologies companies in the biotechnology field.

Cizzle said that it will use the investment to further investigate the role of the Ciz 1 protein in triggering DNA replication and cell growth, as a potential target for the abnormal replication that occurs in cancerous cells. The firm added that it would focus on the development of a diagnostic test and therapy for use in the identification and treatment of small cell lung cancers.