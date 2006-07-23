Cizzle secures VC funding for cancer R&D

UK-based Cizzle Biotechnology, a spin-out company from the University of York, says it has secured funding from the White Rose Technology Seedcorn Fund which will enable it to continue development of a new diagnostic test for lung cancer. The fund, which was established by the Universities of York, Sheffield and Leeds in the UK, is intended to provide capital for emerging local technologies companies in the biotechnology field.
Cizzle said that it will use the investment to further investigate the role of the Ciz 1 protein in triggering DNA replication and cell growth, as a potential target for the abnormal replication that occurs in cancerous cells. The firm added that it would focus on the development of a diagnostic test and therapy for use in the identification and treatment of small cell lung cancers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze