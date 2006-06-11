CLA "reduces fat mass without exercise"

US firm Lipid Nutrition has revealed its latest results on Clarinol CLA (conjugated linoleic acid) at the Digestive Disease Week) 2006 held last month in Los Angeles, USA. These showed that Clarinol CLA reduces fat mass in particular locations on the body, without any additional exercise. Previous research on CLA was not able to establish this prior to this study. The subjects in the trial lost 2kg of fat (equal to 4.4 lbs.) around the waist area and in the legs.

The outcome of this new study provides substantial insights on the effects of Clarinol CLA since the research was conducted with a sufficient amount of people to demonstrate the effects of CLA for body weight management. The population consisted of 118 overweight and obese persons (Body Mass Index 28-32kg/m2) and was randomized into two groups: a CLA arm and a placebo olive oil group for six months. Not only did the CLA group lose weight, but it also lost a significant amount of fat located in the legs and mid-section.

According to Sandra Einerhand, director nutrition in Europe at Lipid Nutrition and presenter at DDW 2006, this study proves that Clarinol CLA shapes the body. "With so many overweight and obese people out there for weight loss, it is important to find healthy ways to decrease body fat," she said. Patrick Luchsinger, marketing manager of the company, is confident in the future developments of the CLA market. "This latest research on Clarinol CLA further supports Lipid Nutrition's commitment to scientifically-based ingredients that have a healthy benefit for consumers. We are pleased to inform customers that Clarinol CLA is the most effective ingredient for weight management that one could include into a product line," he said.