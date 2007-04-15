Clinical data key is to the correct probiotic

Cincinnati, USA-based Proctor & Gamble says that study data supporting the clinical efficacy of a probiotic should be the key determining factor in a consumer's choice of such products, particularly if they are being employed as an alternative to prescription medications. The firm added that, increasingly, probiotic products are being used to treat functional disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome and chronic constipation.

The company, which markets Bifantis, a probiotic strain of the bacterium Bifidobacterium infantis, has produced a set of guidelines and labeling information designed to help consumers select the appropriate product. These include: that the probiotic in question lists the actual bacterial strain name and quantity that it contains; that the product has a clearly identified "best used by" date; and that it provides appropriate dosing information, directions for use and storage advice.

P&G's guidelines also emphasize the importance of choosing a probiotic that has been produced by a trusted company that has a history of providing clinical efficacy evidence. In addition, the firm argues that such products should clearly display information on the likely benefits that they provide, including information concerning their nutritional value and composition.