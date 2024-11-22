Clintec Salvia To Stop Making Infusion Sols

German infusion solutions maker Clintec Salvia GmbH will cease production at end-1995. The company was sold by Boehringer Mannheim to the Clintec International group, a joint operation set up in 1991 between Nestle and Baxter Healthcare.

The move was said by the company to have been dictated by cost factors and by strategic considerations by the international group. Clintec International is to withdraw from the area of standard infusion solutions production and concentrate on the group's nutritional sector business. The market for infusion solutions in Germany is estimated at 600-700 million Deutschemarks ($433-505 million), and in the European Union at 2-2.5 billion marks.