Clinton, Dole Discuss Health Care On The Web

In an on-line interview published on the World Wide Web by Medline Industries (www.medline.net), US President Bill Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole were asked what part they saw the US government playing in providing health care.

Pres Clinton said the system's primary role is to set high standards for quality. He has signed the bill ending "drive-by deliveries," supported "anti-gag" legislation and set up a non-partisan advisory panel focusing on quality assurance and consumer protection, he said. His balanced budget proposal would help provide coverage for those between jobs, and he has worked to make coverage more affordable and available through voluntary purchasing coalitions for small businesses. If re-elected, he will continue to give the states flexibility to administer Medicaid, while modernizing and strengthening Medicare. Insurers and health plans should enhance quality and improve the care they provide, and compete on quality and costs. While the public and private system should work to provide more affordable care, people should take responsibility to buy health care for themselves and their families.

Mr Dole said the Kassebaum-Kennedy reform was a carefully crafted blueprint for future legislation, while Pres Clinton's 1994 plan would have turned the system upside down. The system has thrived due to strong market orientation and government's limited but important role, mainly providing aid to the poor and elderly and supporting clinical training and research.