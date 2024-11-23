Clinton In Talks Over secrecy Suit

The US Clinton Administration has begun talks to settle a lawsuit over whether it must release the records of its 1993 health care working group.

After a US district judge ruled that factual disputes over the working group's makeup must be resolved in a non-jury trial (Mar-ketletter August 1), the Justice Depar-tment then said the administration felt it would be better to try to settle the case so the officials involved could spend their time on heath care reform. It added that the Administration feels it would win if the case were brought to trial.

Challenging the secrecy, a lawyer for the three organizations (the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, the American Council for Health Care Reform and the National Legal Policy Center) said he might call both Hillary Rodham Clinton and White House adviser Ira Magaziner as witnesses; they led the 500-plus member working group that produced the President's health care plan. The groups are asking for transcripts, minutes, drafts and other documents generated by the working group.