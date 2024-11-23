Saturday 23 November 2024

Clinton In Talks Over secrecy Suit

14 August 1994

The US Clinton Administration has begun talks to settle a lawsuit over whether it must release the records of its 1993 health care working group.

After a US district judge ruled that factual disputes over the working group's makeup must be resolved in a non-jury trial (Mar-ketletter August 1), the Justice Depar-tment then said the administration felt it would be better to try to settle the case so the officials involved could spend their time on heath care reform. It added that the Administration feels it would win if the case were brought to trial.

Challenging the secrecy, a lawyer for the three organizations (the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, the American Council for Health Care Reform and the National Legal Policy Center) said he might call both Hillary Rodham Clinton and White House adviser Ira Magaziner as witnesses; they led the 500-plus member working group that produced the President's health care plan. The groups are asking for transcripts, minutes, drafts and other documents generated by the working group.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze