Clinton Offers Additional Cuts In Medicare

Aiming to seem flexible in the first serious talks on budget since thestalemate that led to a government shutdown last year, US President Bill Clinton has offered to make additional cuts totaling $18 billion in projected Medicare spending over the next five years to try to balance the budget. The Administration's earlier plan called for a cut in the growth of Medicare spending of $100 billion over five years; the most recent Republican offer was $158 billion over six years.
Republicans Welcome The Plan, But Need Time To Review Republicans have welcomed the proposal but said they needed to look at it in greater detail. They also said they have offered their own as-yet unspecified plan for closing the gap between the Administration's and the Republicans' proposals for slowing Medicare spending. Pres Clinton, meantime, has suggested a face-to-face meeting with Republican leaders.
Administration officials have virtually agreed to accept the Congressional Budget Office's analysis of Medicare, rather than the slightly more optimistic evaluations of the White House's Office of Budget and Management.
