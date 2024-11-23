Clinton Panel Plans Patients' Bill Of Rights

At the first meeting of the 33-member US Advisory Commission on ConsumerProtection and Quality in the Health Care Industry, the panel began writing a patients' bill of rights, as requested by President Clinton.
The panel, headed by Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala and Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman, includes doctors, labor union leaders, health maintenance organization executives and a state insurance commissioner. It is due to develop the bill of rights by the fall, with a final report due March 1998. A health policy specialist at the consumer group Consumer Action told the panel that any such document must be legally enforceable and have remedies to guarantee that HMOs and other health plans are held accountable. Several panel members agreed with this, it was reported.
Panel member and subcommittee on consumer rights chairman Peter Thomas said the bill should probably guarantee access to appropriate care and benefits and access to specialists, especially for those with disabilities or chronic conditions. Remedies for any denial of patients' rights are needed, said another panel member.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze