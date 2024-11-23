Saturday 23 November 2024

CLINTON REFORM MOVES, AS CONGRESS RECESSES

6 December 1993

During the two months' recess before the US Congress reconvenes January 25, the Clinton Administration is mobilizing and taking the health care reform plan to the nation. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, about 20 Cabinet members visited hospitals and the Democratic National Committee distributed 10,000 copies of a video, Health Care Security: Challenge to America, and a million copies of its brochure, What the President's Plan Means For You. Regional health care conferences featuring Hillary Clinton are also planned.

With people convinced that the plan is good for the USA, they now need to be convinced it is good for their families, said Harvard public opinion expert Bob Blendon. Recent polls show a slip in public support for the plan, but he felt the North America Free Trade Agreement win will give it a boost. Senator Tom Daschle said it was critical to use the coming weeks to counter the paid information campaign now underway to the public and on Capitol Hill.

At a hearing in Vermont, Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee chief Edward Kennedy and Vermont Senator James Jeffords (the bill's only Republican co-sponsor) heard that the state is ready to revamp its health care system on its own, with little or no help from federal government. Sen kennedy told the meeting: "we're trying to give a lot of flexibility to the states." Vermont governor Howard Dean asked for assurances that the state could require employers to pay health insurance premiums, whether or not that will be required nationally. Other speakers wanted to be sure that the federal bill would permit a single-payer system. Gov Dean says the Clinton plan should be speeded up; he has already proposed universal coverage in vermont in 1995, three years before the Clinton plan would do so.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze