Clozapine Reduces Suicide In Schizophrenia

Sandoz' Clozaril (clozapine) has been shown to reduce the suicide risk among treatment-resistant schizophrenics, according to results of a study published in the February issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry.
A total of 88 neuroleptic-resistant patients received clozapine and were evaluated for suicidal tendencies for periods ranging from six months to seven years. 50% of patients had a prior history of suicide attempts or ideation.
Suicide ideation and attempts fell from over 36% of patients in the two years before therapy to 11% during treatment. The number of suicide attempts that had a high probability of succeeding, according to the definition of the researchers, fell from five to zero during the treatment. Unintentional self-harm in response to command hallucinations, delusions of control or irrational thinking were present in 11% of patients before clozapine treatment. No such events occurred after clozapine therapy.
