CMAJ report claims restricting drugs may be beneficial

The Canada Medical Association Journal has published a report which argues that restrictive drug coverage policies among Canada's provincial health authorities "may protect the population from adverse drug effects."
The article points to the emergence of selective cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitors for the treatment of arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions. Although the drugs are recommended because they are felt to offer a lower risk of stomach bleeding, according to the CMAJ article, because of widespread use, the number of upper gastrointestinal bleeding instances has grown.
By comparing the incidence of upper GI bleeding in British Columbia, where COX-2 inhibitors are limited in use, versus Ontario, which has a more liberal coverage policy for this class of drug, the study's authors conclude that limiting drug access has some merit.
