Thursday 12 December 2024

CMO Summit 360°

Visit event website
7 April 20258 April 2025
Massachusetts, USABoston Park Plaza
The largest gathering of biotech Chief Medical Officers across indications, modalities, company stages, professional experience levels and geographic locations.​​​​​​​The role of a biotech Chief Medical Officer is one that means many things to many people, and indeed is radically different depending on the type of organization in which a CMO works.

The CMO Summit 360° is committed to:

1. Creating a community of biotech CMOs to facilitate peer-to-peer learning and networking 

2. Covering all aspects of the CMO role with over 35 sessions on clinical development, outsourcing, medical affairs, regulatory interactions, investor relations & financing, leadership & management, cross-functional collaboration and professional development

​​​​​​​3. Presenting keynote-level discussions on R&D leadership, novel technologies, trends in clinical development and the state biotech financial environment

Today's issue

Accent appoints new CSO as ATX-559 trial kicks off
Biotechnology
Accent appoints new CSO as ATX-559 trial kicks off
11 December 2024
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio drops development of ANB032 following trial miss
11 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Lynparza on a roll with early breast cancer win
11 December 2024
Biotechnology
Merck KGaA names new president for EMD Serono
11 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Mixed regulatory progress for rare disease drug leriglitazone
11 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Santhera secures first DMD approval in China
11 December 2024
Biotechnology
Candel’s CAN-2409 hits goal in Phase III prostate cancer trial
11 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze