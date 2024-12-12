The CMO Summit 360° is committed to:
1. Creating a community of biotech CMOs to facilitate peer-to-peer learning and networking
2. Covering all aspects of the CMO role with over 35 sessions on clinical development, outsourcing, medical affairs, regulatory interactions, investor relations & financing, leadership & management, cross-functional collaboration and professional development
3. Presenting keynote-level discussions on R&D leadership, novel technologies, trends in clinical development and the state biotech financial environment
