CMR Views Pharma R&D Spending

A survey undertaken in 1995 by the UK industry-backed Centre for Medicines Research has concluded that worldwide pharmaceutical R&D expenditure reached a total of $37 billion in 1994, according to the CMR annual report for 1995.

The report also comments on another study conducted by the Centre last year, concerning the use of foreign clinical data by individual pharmaceutical companies in regulatory submissions in Europe, Japan and the USA. This study found that companies generally submit European data to the US Food and Drug Administration and US data to the European regulatory authorities as pivotal, while western data is submitted to Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare as supplementary, as is Japanese data submitted to the western regulatory authorities.