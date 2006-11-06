CMS reimbursement cut for osteoarthritis challenged

A decision by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to group all viscosupplementation products into a single reimbursement code faces a challenge from US biotechnology firm Genzyme. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based group has indicated that it is prepared to take legal action, if necessary, to reverse the CMS' action, which directly affects its Synvisc (hylan G-F 20), which is used to treat osteoporosis of the knee.

Ann Merrifield, president of Genzyme Biosurgery, the division responsible for the manufacture of Synvisc and other biomaterial products, said: "we strongly disagree with this decision by the CMS." She added: "we believe that a single code for reimbursement unfairly compromises patients, limits physician choice and imposes an undue financial burden on the Medicare system."

Genzyme slams unintended consequence of CMS decision