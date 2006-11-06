CMS reimbursement cut for osteoarthritis challenged

A decision by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to group all viscosupplementation products into a single reimbursement code faces a challenge from US biotechnology firm Genzyme. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based group has indicated that it is prepared to take legal action, if necessary, to reverse the CMS' action, which directly affects its Synvisc (hylan G-F 20), which is used to treat osteoporosis of the knee.
Ann Merrifield, president of Genzyme Biosurgery, the division responsible for the manufacture of Synvisc and other biomaterial products, said: "we strongly disagree with this decision by the CMS." She added: "we believe that a single code for reimbursement unfairly compromises patients, limits physician choice and imposes an undue financial burden on the Medicare system."
Genzyme slams unintended consequence of CMS decision
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze