CMS warns of Medicare Rx fraud

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued an alert to potential US Medicare Part D prescription drug beneficiaries about attempted frauds carried out by telephone canvassers (Marketletter June 26).
The scams, known as "$299 Ring" schemes, offer low-cost Medicare coverage to senior citizens and the disabled. Four bogus operators were named: Pharma Corp, National Medical Office, Medicare National Office and National Medicare. Prices offered range from $350-$379. The CMS is aware of at least 250 cases of the attempted fraud.
