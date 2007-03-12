Cobra joins international vaccine consortium

UK-based Cobra Biomanufacturing, a producer of biopharmaceutical compounds for the life science industry, say that it has joined a consortium focussed on developing a vaccine delivery system based on bacterial spores. The project, which is funded by a European Union Sixth Framework grant, is being co-ordinated by the Royal Holloway College University of London in the UK.

The Keele-headquartered company said that the work would utilize modified Bacillus subtilus spores as delivery vectors for vaccine determinants, adding that the durability and robust nature of spores made them ideal for such an application. Initially, the group will target tuberculosis but hopes to employ the approach to create vaccines against a wide range of diseases.