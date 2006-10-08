Codexis initiates generic intermediates sales

Codexis, a privately-held US biotechnology company, says it has expanded into direct sales of pharmaceutical intermediates with the receipt of its first commercial orders from leading generics manufacturers for ATS-8, the key chemical intermediate in atorvastatin. This is the active ingredient in the world's largest-selling drug for lowering cholesterol, Pfizer's Lipitor. The announcement was made in conjunction with the 2006 Convention of Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates annual conference in Paris, France.
ATS-8 will be manufactured through an existing partnership with Arch Pharmalabs, an Indian chemicals manufacturer, with sales handled by Codexis' Indian subsidiary, Codexis Laboratories India Private Limited. Additional details were not disclosed.
"These initial commercial orders further Codexis' strategy of developing our own products for direct sale to the $50.0 billion generics market, creating an important growth opportunity for the company. Receipt of the first commercial orders demonstrates our ability to transition from a platform technology company into a products company," said Alan Shaw, the firm's chief executive.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze