Codexis initiates generic intermediates sales

Codexis, a privately-held US biotechnology company, says it has expanded into direct sales of pharmaceutical intermediates with the receipt of its first commercial orders from leading generics manufacturers for ATS-8, the key chemical intermediate in atorvastatin. This is the active ingredient in the world's largest-selling drug for lowering cholesterol, Pfizer's Lipitor. The announcement was made in conjunction with the 2006 Convention of Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates annual conference in Paris, France.

ATS-8 will be manufactured through an existing partnership with Arch Pharmalabs, an Indian chemicals manufacturer, with sales handled by Codexis' Indian subsidiary, Codexis Laboratories India Private Limited. Additional details were not disclosed.

"These initial commercial orders further Codexis' strategy of developing our own products for direct sale to the $50.0 billion generics market, creating an important growth opportunity for the company. Receipt of the first commercial orders demonstrates our ability to transition from a platform technology company into a products company," said Alan Shaw, the firm's chief executive.