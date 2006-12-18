Collaboration for Stem Cell Innovations and ALS Assoc

Houston, USA-based Stem Cell Innovations and the ALS Association, a non-profit health organization dedicated to finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, have announced a two-year discovery alliance, whereby SCI will develop human motor neuron models based on its proprietary PluriCell technology that can be used for high-throughput screening. Subsequently, the cell models will be used by alliance partner Galapagos of Belgium to discover novel drug targets for ALS.

Under the terms of the agreement, SCI will receive 400,000 euros ($512,000) from the ALS Association, on completion of certain milestones. In addition, SCI has the option to further develop certain cell-therapy applications based on results identified in the program.

Funding from The ALS Association's translational program, Translational Research Advancing Therapy for ALS (TREAT ALS), is the largest to date focused on drug development, according to a joint statement.