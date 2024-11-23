Collagen Acquires 80% Stake In Cohesion

Collagen Corporation of the USA has increased its interest in Cohesion Corporation from 40% to 80%. The firm will be managed within the new Collagen Technologies division.
Cohesion was founded in 1993. The company is developing novel biomaterials in the areas of tissue adhesives, hemostats, biosealants, and adhesion prevention. The firm anticipates that its lead product will begin clinical evaluation within nine-to-12 months, pending successful completion of preclinical activities.
Collagen believes that the markets potentially being addressed by Cohesion in biological tissue adhesives may total over $400 million in annual sales, with the key areas being Japan and western Europe.
