Colloral Ph III Planned, Despite Prior Setbacks

AutoImmune has revealed that it is planning a Phase III trial ofColloral (collagen) for rheumatoid arthritis and is also pursuing partnership for the further development of Myloral (myelin basic protein) for multiple sclerosis.

Earlier this year, Phase II trials demonstrated positive trends for Colloral, but could not show statistical significance versus placebo (Marketletter May 19). This was one in a line of disappointments for the company, which also saw Myloral fail in a Phase III trial (Marketletter April 28). Both events led to questions about the company's products, which are all based on the concept of oral tolerance.

Robert Bishop, president and chief executive, said in a statement that the company's "objectives over the past few months were to ensure the financial stability of the company and to confirm that oral tolerance technology remains a viable pharmaceutical approach."