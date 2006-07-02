Colombian govt to buy Cuban vaccines

The Colombian government plans to once again buy Cuban-made vaccines and is looking into producing Cuban pharmaceuticals, according to a report on the Granma web site. During a visit to that island nation, Colombian Minister of Social Protection Diego Palacio Betancourt told the Cuba-based news service that Colombia is looking to obtain any product necessary for public health that is high quality and has a good price.

The Minister called for a strengthening of bilateral relations relating to health care through projects in Colombia, at first on a regional scale, using the best Cuban technologies effective in the early detection of congenital malformations in the prenatal stage, HIV, prostate cancer, and hepatitis B, Granma daily reported. For 10 years, from 1992-2002, Colombia bought Cuban-made vaccines.