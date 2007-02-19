Colorado Gov orders preferred Rx drug list

The US state of Colorado's Governor, Bill Ritter (Democrat), has signed an executive order to prepare for the creation of a preferred prescription drug list as the prelude to enrollment in a multistate purchasing pool for local Medicaid programs. The measure could save $1.6 million annually, based on Colorado's Medicare prescription drugs bill for the current year of $96.0 million.
The procedure drew some criticism from Republican party opponents in the state legislature, who noted that the order avoids the option of a public debate on the subject. Former Governor Bill Owens (Republican) vetoed similar proposals twice, citing objections from patient groups representing mental health conditions, who were concerned about the lack of choice that might ensue from a state formulary.
Gov Ritter told the Denver Post newspaper that previous debates had adequately allowed all views to be aired. The endorsement of the prescription drug purchasing pool by both the local division of the American Association for Retired People and the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (which opposed previous proposals) marks a turnaround for the plan's chances of becoming reality.
