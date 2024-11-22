Friday 22 November 2024

Columbia's AIDS Drug Enters Ph II/III In UK

20 March 1995

Columbia Laboratories of Miami, USA, has progressed its drug for the prevention of progression to AIDS in late-stage HIV-infected patients, SPC3, into Phase II/III clinical trials. The studies will be conducted at the Charing Cross AIDS Centre in London, UK.

SPC3 consists of an eight-chain peptide polymer, containing eight repeats of the consensus region of the V3 loop of HIV-1 gp120, a viral surface envelope glycoprotein. Columbia believes that the compound acts by blocking receptors on the surface of lymphocytes and preventing the fusion of HIV-1. The polymer also prevents HIV-1 from penetrating into macrophages and intestinal cells, according to Columbia. It is thought that neurological involvement in HIV infection arises as a result of infected macrophages carrying the virus past the blood brain barrier so, in theory, SPC3 can passively control the spread of the virus in both the lymphatic and central nervous systems.

SPC3 was originally discovered by a team of researchers from the Centre Nationale de Recherche Scientifique in Marseille, France, which licenses the product to Columbia. This team has also developed a combination molecule, CDR5, made up SPC3 and another synthetic polymer SPC5, which are combined to form a multibranched polymer. Jacques Fantini, a virologist and member of the French team, has noted that not only can CDR5 block the infection of the target cells by HIV-1 but also HIV-2, according to in vitro studies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze