Combigen gets FDA approvable letter

California, USA-based pharmaceutical firm Allergan says that Combigan (brimonidine tartrate/timolol maleate opthalmic solution) 0.2%/0.5%, under development as a treatment for patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension, is the subject on an approvable letter from the Food and Drug Administration. The company added that the agent, which is a combination drug designed to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in cases where it is inadequately controlled, is approved by regulatory authorities in Europe, Canada, Brazil and Australia.
Allergan's executive vice president of R&D, Scott Whitcup, said that, "in its approvable letter, the FDA suggested an additional confirmatory study to address certain questions posed by the agency." He added that a study, initiated by the company at the end of 2005, addresses the agency's remaining questions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze