Combination Studies With Campto For CRC

Several Phase I/II studies of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Campto (irinotecan)in combination with 5-fluorouracil and folinic acid in patients with colorectal cancer were presented at ASCO. The drug is already registered for second-line, single-agent treatment of the disease in Europe, the USA and Japan.
A total of eight Phase I/II studies, using a variety of administration regimens, are complete or ongoing. Data from these studies, presented at the ASCO meeting, revealed preliminary response rates in excess of 30% with the combination.
"The preliminary results of the various combination studies confirm Campto's tolerability in association with 5-FU and folinic acid, [and] antitumor activity has been observed at nontoxic doses," said a spokesman for the company. The task now is to select the best combination regimen to advance into study for first-line treatment of CRC.
