Combination Therapy For HCV; Zadaxin

SciClone Pharmaceuticals' Zadaxin (thymosin alpha 1) in combination with interferon alpha is more efficacious than IFN alpha alone in treating patients with chronic active hepatitis C. The data is presented as an abstract in the current issue of Hepatology, and will be presented in detail at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held November 8-12 in Chicago. The data have been compiled up until the end of treatment, and it remains to be seen how long-lasting the effects will be versus IFN alpha alone (Marketletter October 7).
