Combined Reolysin effective in animal cancer models

Canadian biotechnology firm Oncolytics Biotech says that a systemic administration of combined reovirus, currently being developed by the firm as Reolysin, and cyclophosphamide enhanced tumor regression without increasing toxicity in an animal model of melanoma. The data were presented by Richard Vile of the Mayo College of Medicine at the 4th International Conference on Oncolytic Viruses in Arizona, USA.

Dr Vile explained that, in addition to the effects on tumor regression, the preclinical work had also shown that the addition of cyclophosphamide increased the amount of reovirus replicating inside tumorous cells. Oncolytics' chief scientific officer, Matt Coffey, said that the firm was examining the product in combination with gemcitabine, paclitaxel/carboplatin and docetaxel, and was committed to moving some of these combined therapies into human trials.