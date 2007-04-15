CoMentis starts Ph II AMD study

USA-based biopharmaceutical company CoMentis, formerly Athenagen, has initiated a Phase II study of ATG3, its topical eye drop drug for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration. The compound, which is a proprietary formulation of mecamylamine, is a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist that is designed to block angiogenesis.

CoMentis added that the drug, which was developed to penetrate into the retina and choroid following administration, will be examined in terms of its safety and efficacy in a double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment that will seek to recruit 330 patients. The study will run for 48 weeks, with an interim data review scheduled for the middle of 2008.