Company News From Czech Republic

Leciva, a pharmaceutical producer based in the Czech capital Prague, has welcomed the decision of the Slovak National Bank to revalue the Slovak koruna against the Ecu, saying that the move will help its exports to the Slovak market, according to the CTK news agency's Business News.

The company is the largest Slovak medicine importer, with 20% of its total Czech production going to the Slovak market. It has a representative office there.

Leciva sells 70% of its production on the Czech market, in which it has a 33% share. It produces 180 preparations for 250 different medicines, mainly antibiotics, chemotherapy products, antidiabetic drugs, analgesics and vitamins. It recorded a turnover of 3.85 billion koruna ($144.8 million) in 1994.