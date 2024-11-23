Computerization For Zimbabwe's Largest Drug Co

- Zimbabwe's main pharmaceutical company, Caps, has almost completed a $400,000 computerization program expected to improve efficiency. The program will be operating by September and will make forecasting of requirements and stock control more accurate. Sam Zhandire, the firm's managing director, said in Harare that before computerization it was a mammoth task to determine how much was needed of each ingredient for Caps' range of 150 products.

The company is the largest drug producer in southern Africa outside South Africa, and produces generic drugs including penicillin-based and non-penicillin-based antibiotics, analgesics, vitamins, anesthetics and antitubercular drugs.