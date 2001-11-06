Conceptus raises $30.8 million

Conceptus, which has developed of the non-incisional permanentbirth-control procedure Essure, has completed a private placement of approximately 2.3 million shares of newly-issued common stock, bringing in proceeds of around $30.8 million. Lead investor in this financing was Merrill Lynch, while Adams, Harkness & Hill served as placement agent for the offering.
Glen Furuta, the firm's chief financial officer, said that Conceptus is pleased to have "completed a placement of this size quickly and during challenging market conditions." The company now has some $38 million in cash, which he said will be used to help prepare for US approval of Essure and secure marketing partners in Europe for the device, as well as scale up manufacturing operations.
Conceptus noted that surgical tubal ligation is invasive and costly. About 93% of procedures in the USA are performed in a hospital or surgi-center under general anesthesia, requiring four-five hours of hospital recovery time and an average of three-10 days before returning to regular activities. An Essure procedure does not require cutting or penetrating the abdomen, and can be performed in a less-costly setting without general anesthesia, the firm claims, and a woman is expected to have a rapid return to regular activities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze