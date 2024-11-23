Concern Over Greek Antibiotic Use

Greek patients use antibiotics at a rate 10 times higher than in the rest of Europe, according to findings of recent medical studies, publicized this month by Antenna, one of Greece's main private television channels.
This means, the studies say, that any new drug would be 10 times less likely to combat drug-resistant viruses in Greece than elsewhere in Europe.
The studies also show that patients undergoing surgery in Greece are given a large amount of inefficient antibiotics, which weakens the immune system and makes them vulnerable to diseases such as meningitis. This is particularly dangerous, given the number of resistant viruses circulating in hospitals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze