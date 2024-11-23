Conferences In London In March

Management Forum conferences include: - The Single European CommunitySystem, March 3; - The Ninth Annual Conference on Pharmacovigilence in Europe and the USA, March 3-4; - Achieving Registration of Pharmaceuticals in Japan, March 4; and - The Impact of the ICH Efficacy Guidelines, March 24-25. Contact Management Forum, phone: +44 1483 570099; fax: +44 1483 536424; E-mail:management_forum@uk. pipeline.com
- Internet and Intranet in Pharmaceutical R&D, March 10-11. IBC, phone: +44 171 453 2701/637 4383; fax: +44 171 631 3214; E-mail: louise_hill@ibcuklon. ccmail.compuserve.com
- The Management of Data from Clinical Trials, March 19. Contact Henry Stewart Conference Studies, phone: +44 171 404 3040; fax: +44 171 404 2081; E-mail: 100622.3264@compuserve.com
