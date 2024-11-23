Conferences In The Netherlands

Conferences InThe Netherlands
HCP Healthcare Projects is holding a meeting, Strategic Movements in Pharma and Care, on October 10 at Zeist. Topics will include France's Accord Cadre, taxation on promotional spending, alternative distribution forms and the role of insurers. Phone: +31 343 414 456; fax: +31 343 420 234;
- Nefarma, the Dutch industry association, and Pharmaceutical Partners for Better Healthcare will discuss The Structure and Financing of the Future of Health Care in Bussem, October 10. Phone: +31 30 263 1800; fax: +31 30 263 1830.
