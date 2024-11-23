Confidence At Schering For 1994

Schering AG of Germany said that its sales in the first half of 1994 rose 16% and that they are progressing as planned. For the full year, sales are expected to be 4.6 billion Deutschemarks ($2.8 billion), up 12% on 1993. Sales were said to have developed well since January, and sales of Schering's new treatment for multiple sclerosis, Betaseron (interferon beta), were said to be going very well.
Giuseppe Vita, Schering's chairman, said that the aim is to double profitability over the next five years, and that he expects the market will expand by between 4% and 6% each year to the year 2000. Since Schering divested its agrochemicals division, analysts note that the company is benefiting from its refocused strategy on pharmaceuticals.
The company is now aiming to build up its diagnostics sector and reclaim the number one position in the area of fertility and hormones. It will also expand its therapeutics work.
