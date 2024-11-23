Confidence At Zeneca

1996 will be another good year for UK biosciences group Zeneca, according to Sir Sidney Lipworth, chairman of the company, speaking at the annual general meeting this month.
This confidence is underpinned by the firm's strong performance in the first few months of the year. "Pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals have both produced first-quarter sales that are well ahead of last year and ahead of our own budgets," he said.
However, Sir Sidney noted that the quarter has also seen development and launch costs rise as the firm brings new products to market.
