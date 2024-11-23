Confirmation Trial For Alpha-Beta's Betafectin

By the end of the year, says Alpha-Beta Technology, it will initiate aconfirmatory Phase III trial of its carbohydrate drug Betafectin (PGG-glucan) in patients undergoing non-colorectal gastrointestinal surgeries who are at risk from post-operative infections.
Earlier in the year, Alpha-Beta presented data from a Phase III trial which demonstrated a significant 39% reduction in the number of serious infections in patients undergoing non-colorectal gastrointestinal surgeries, including surgeries of the stomach, pancreas, small bowel and liver. However, in a second defined stratum, patients undergoing colorectal surgeries, including surgeries of the colon and rectum, there was no difference in the incidence of serious infections between the placebo and the two Betafectin arms (0.5mg/kg and 1.0mg/kg; Marketletter August 11).
As a result of the disappointing data, shares in the company almost halved on the day and Alpha-Beta later said it would cut its workforce by almost 60% in a bid to reduce operating expenses, and focus its resources on advancing the development of Betafectin (Marketletter September 29).
