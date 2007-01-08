Conflict of interest claim hits FDA contract

A US Food and Drug Administration official allegedly influenced the decision by the agency to terminate a contract for a data project with one supplier and hire, without competitive tendering, a firm for which her husband was a paid advisor. According to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, "the FDA's handling of the matter illustrates how a small but well-positioned contractor gained a foothold - and how conflict of interests restraints are only as strict as the officials who enforce them."
Mark Boster, who recommended the Virginia-based Platinum Solutions to his wife, has since been hired in an executive capacity by the firm. In November 2006, Platinum Solutions won an extension to its $4.0 million contract.
