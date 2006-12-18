"Conflict of interest" NIH scientist charged

Trey Sunderland, a scientist at the US National Institutes of Health, has been charged by federal prosecutors with violating federal regulations concerning conflict of interest. The case relates to an alleged payment of $285,000 in consulting fees from global drug giant Pfizer, in exchange for more than 3,200 samples of spinal fluid and 388 tubes of plasma that were collected for research into Alzheimer's disease (Marketletters June 26 and September 18).
According to the Washington Post newspaper, the wording of the announcement by the US Department of Justice in a "criminal information" document implies that a plea bargain could be imminent. Dr Sunderland faces a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, according to prosecutors, for the offense which is categorized as a "misdemeanor."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze