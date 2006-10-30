Constella to acquire Lineberry Res Assoc

North Carolina, USA-based Constella Group, a global provider of professional health services, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lineberry Research Associates (LRA), a full-service, US contract research organization and consulting firm based in Research Triangle Park, NC.
Founded in 1995, LRA is a provider of regulatory affairs, medical writing, product development strategy, clinical trial management and data management services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It employs more than 75 people, all of whom will join Constella's pharmaceutical product development business unit once the acquisition is complete, which is expected to occur within the next 30 days.
The combined organization will give Constella greater capacity and additional resources to expand its global platform to deliver full-service drug development programs, the company states.
