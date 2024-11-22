Controversial New Test Law In New jersey

New legislation that took effect on January 1 in New Jersey, USA, requires insurers to cover a battery of tests including blood tests, Pap smears, mammograms, bowel and stool examinations and eye tests for glaucoma. The coverage would pay for some tests every year and others every two to five years, and would be available in combination with a basic package of coverage for doctors' visits and hospital stays.

The goal of the law is to combine these tests with a healthy way of life to reduce the long-term cost of health care as well as improve the wellbeing of state residents. It is based on a book by Donald Louria, chairman of the department of preventive medicine and community health at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He says New Jersey is the first state to endorse a health strategy as official policy, adding that he has written to the governor and some legislators in the other 49 states to urge them to do so as well.

Need For The Law Disputed Insurers and others have questioned the need for the law, noting that some tests are already included in some coverage, and that they fear the creation of more bureaucracy. However, they also note that the state has not issued regulations stating that insurance companies must comply with the new law, nor have all three positions on the new health Wellness Promotion Advisory Board been filled yet; the Board will advise the legislature about changes in medical testing and service that might be better for consumers.