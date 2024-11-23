Copaxone Hopes Boost Teva's ADRs

American Depositary Receipts of Teva Pharmaceuticals, Teva of Israel'ssubsidiary, rose almost 12% to finish at $55.25 after positive comments about the firm's new multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone (glatiramer acetate for injection; Marketletter January 6) from Furman Selz analyst Stephen Buell.
After seeing the label, Mr Buell said he is convinced the drug can be competitive as a first-line therapy. Other analysts had expected the drug to be a second-line therapy only.
Approved in December, (Marketletters passim) Copaxone will be marketed in the USA by Teva Marion Partners, a collaboration between Teva and Hoechst Marion Roussel. Mr Buell expects Copaxone to have sales approaching $500 million after three-four years on the market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze